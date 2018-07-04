The film look of Gul Makai directed by Amjad Khan was released on Tuesday, July 3. The film lays emphasis on the life and nemesis of Pakistanis activist Malala Yousafzai, who worked vigorously for the rights of women in her native Swat Valley in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northwest Pakistan.

The emphatic poster depicts Malala's endurance, who worked vigorously for the education of women and children in her native Swat Valley, northern Pakistan

The biopic of Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai, Gul Makai directed by Amjad Khan was finally released on Tuesday, July 3. The much-powerful poster of the film is a tribute to Malala, who is a Pakistani activist and the youngest Nobel Prize Laureate, who is known for human rights advocacy. The name of the film has been derived from the fictitious name that this determined Nobel Laureate used while writing blogs about her life in the Swat Valley for BBC Urdu. The poster features TV actor Reem Shaikh holding a book in her hand which upon opening, alights.

The emphatic poster depicts Malala’s endurance, who worked vigorously for the education of women and children in her native Swat Valley, northern Pakistan, where the local Taliban had barred the girls from attending schools.

ALSO READ: India honours Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai by mural painting for efforts towards women empowerment

According to the official synopsis of the film, Gul Makai traces the valorous journey and nemesis of Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, from her adolescent days to her becoming the voracious activist for free education.

The film is a small tribute to this fierce girl ‘who is in every essence a global citizen championing’ a cause that surmounts boundaries, caste, religion and geography. The star cast of the film includes Divya Dutta, Reem Shaikh, Mukesh Rishi, Abhimanyu Singh and Ajaz Khan.

In October 2012, Malala was reportedly shot at by a Taliban gunman while she was going home in a bus after giving an exam in her in her hometown. The brave teenager survived bullet injuries after undergoing surgeries.

ALSO READ: WEF 2018: Educating girls a collective responsibility, says Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai

ALSO READ: Apple joins hands with Malala Fund to empower girl education

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More