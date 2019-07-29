Gulabo Sitabo: Amitabh Bachchan has recently announced a wrap for his upcoming comedy-drama film Gulabo Sitabo. Sharing some BTS pictures from the sets of the film, the actor now seems to gear up for the upcoming season of the famous TV quiz KBC.

Gulabo Sitabo: Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo with star cast Ayushmann Khuranna and Nalneesh Neel in lead roles. Talking about the film, the family comedy-drama showcases the daily struggle of a common man. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan announced about the wrap of the schedule with some BTS pictures from the sets of the film. For quite some days, the actors of the film were shooting in Lucknow and it seems that the entire team has left no stone unturned for the film. Moreover, Gubao Sitabo serves as a reunite project for Piku director Shoojit Sircar and the writer Juhi Chaturvedi.

In the film, Amitabh Bachchan appears in a never-seen-before look dressed in white desi attire and long beard, spectacles and a headscarf. Considering the grumpy old man’s look, the fans of Amitabh Bachchan are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the screens.

Moreover, the actor also quoted that after finishing the schedule of the film, he will gear up for the upcoming season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, which is counted amongst the most famous TV quiz.

Take a look at the BTS pictures from the sets of the film–

The lead star of the film Ayushmann Khuranna revealed that it is like a dream come true to share the screens with Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Ayushmann Khuranna will soon join the team for the shooting schedule after wrapping up his ongoing commitments.

T 3241 – One film over .. "Gulabo Sitabo" .. now onto the next venture .. KBC .. !!

"अनवरत समय की चक्की चलती जाती है " ~ HRB pic.twitter.com/VJVvdbdYhC — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 29, 2019

Moreover, Amitabh Bachchan will also appear with Emraan Hashmi, Kriti Kharbanda, Annu Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty in vigilante film Chehre. The film will be directed by Rumi Jaffery and will be produced by Anand Pandit under the banners of Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited and Anand Pandit Motion Pictures. The film will hit the silver screens on February 21, 2020.

