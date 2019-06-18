Gulabo Sitabo: After completing the shooting of Chehre, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has jet off to Lucknow to shoot for his upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo. In his tweet, the veteran actor has also hinted at getting a new look for the film. The actor will share the screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana in the film.

Gulabo Sitabo: Amitabh Bachchan is undoubtedly one of the most dedicated actors of Bollywood. At the age of 76, the actor continues to headline some of the most anticipated projects. Soon after wrapping his upcoming film Chehre alongside Emraan Hashmi, the actor has now jumped on to his next titled Gulabo Sitabo alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.

He made the announcement today morning on his official Twitter account and wrote that another film has begun. As a consequence, the location, look, crew, colleagues, city and story changes. Revealing that he has started shooting for Gulabo Sitabo in Lucknow, the actor hinted that he will be sporting a different look in the film.

Directed by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, the script of the film has been penned by Vicky Donor and Piku writer Juhi Chaturvedi. Earlier slated for a release in November, the film has now been postponed to 2020. The title of the film takes inspiration from Lucknow’s colloquial term.

On working with Big B, Ayushmann Khurrana earlier told an entertainment portal that he has grown up watching his films and idolising him. He is a huge fan of the actor like millions of Indians and it is a dream come true to share the screen space with him. Ayushmann added that he wanted to work with him ever since he became an actor. Thus, he is extremely overwhelmed.

T 3198 – One done another begun .. travel, location change, look change, crew change, colleagues change, city change .. and STORY CHANGE ..

From Lucknow today 'GULABO SITABO ' ..

AND THE LOOK ..!!! ??? well .. what can I say ..?? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 18, 2019

Along with Gulabo Sitabo, Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in upcoming films like Jhund, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Brahmastra and Chehre. Ayushmann Khurrana, on the other hand, will be seen in films like Article 15, Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan, Bala and Dream Girl.

