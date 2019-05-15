Gulabo Sitabo: Powerhouse performers Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana have joined hands for Shoojit Sircar's next. Helmed by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar and penned by Juhi Chaturvedi, the film titled Gulabo Sitabo will go on floors next month and release in November this year.

When two of the finest actors of Bollywood industry like Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana come together for a film, sparks are sure to fly. While Big B is the undisputed Shehenshah of the Indian Film Industry and continues to work tirelessly for his fans, Ayushmann has emerged as a trump card by choosing quirky and unique scripts. To give the audience something new, Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar has decided to get the two stars on-board for the first time.

Confirming the development to an entertainment portal, the director said that Juhi Chaturvedi and he are working on the script since quite a while now. Juhi, who has previously written films like Vicky Donor and Piku, brings on her trademark quirk whenever she writes a story. Soon after he read the script, he approached Big B and Ayushmann and everything fell into place. Since everyone was excited to work on the script, the dates have been figured out and the makers are planning to release the film this year itself.

Titled as Gulabo Sitabo, the film will be directed by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar and will go on floors in June and release in November. With this, the film will be set in Lucknow. Speaking about the title of the film, he revealed that it draws inspiration from Lucknow’s colloquial term. Gulabo and Sitabo are traditionally glove puppets dressed in colourful costumes. The reports also say the story of the film is quite like the title. While Sitabo is a worn-out overworked wife of a man, Gulabo is his mistress. The film will have local humour and songs that will revolve around nuances of daily life.

Previously, Shoojit Sircar has worked with Ayushmann Khurrana in his debut film Vicky Donor while he has worked with Amitabh Bachchan in Piku. The filmmaker is currently working on his upcoming film Udham Singh biopic with Vicky Kaushal. Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen in upcoming films like Article 15, Badhaai Ho and Bala while Big B will be seen in upcoming films like Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Chehre and Brahmastra.

