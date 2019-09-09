Ayushmann Khurrana is currently busy shooting for his lined up films like Bala, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Gulabo Sitabo. Recently, while giving an interview, the actor revealed that he was intimidated as soon as he saw Amitabh Bachchan off-screens. Read the entire story below–

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is among the most talented stars who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with his versatile roles and talent. Recently, Ayushmann also got Best Actor’s award for his crime-thriller film Andhadhun. The hardworking actor is currently juggling between the shoots of his upcoming films and recently revealed about his experience of sharing the screens with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time in his film–Gulabo Sitabo.

The actor revealed that initially he was casual as Amitabh Bachchan was looking completely different in the role of his landlord in the film but when he met him off-screens with his family, he got intimidated as soon as he saw him in his original look. He also revealed that it was his dream to work with Amitabh Bachchan and this got fulfilled with Shoojit Sircar’s film Gulabo Sitabo.

He revealed that as he is from a theatre background, so initially he started as a method actor. He revealed that over time, you tend to get use to cameras and back to back takes and shoots, make you perfect gradually. He further said that he doesn’t do any preparations and prefer interacting with people on shoots and sets after reading the scripts for several times.

Watch the interview here–

Ayushmann Khurrana is among the most hardworking actors who leave no stone unturned to impress his fans with his work. He further added that after doing a couple of hits, people started seeing him from a different angle. Moreover, critical acclaim was also among the factors that gained him more popularity. Further, the actor said that music and concerts all across the world are the best refreshing subjects of his life.

Unveiling Amitabh Bachchan's quirky character look from #GulaboSitabo… Costars Ayushmann Khurrana… Directed by Shoojit Sircar… 24 April 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/Tg2V678xSu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 21, 2019

Ayushmann Khurrana will be next seen in Bala. It is a black comedy film starring Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in lead roles and will hit the theatres on November 22. Reports also reveal that Bala will face a clash with John Abraham’s film Pagalpanti. Earlier, John’s film was supposed to release on November 8 but to avoid a clash with Sidharth Malhotra’s film Marjaavaan, the makers changed the date to November 22.

Ayushmann Khurrana will also be seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan with Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar. The film will be directed by Hitesh Kewalya and is the sequel of 2017 film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Produced under the banners of Aanand L Rai, the film will hit the theatres in 2020.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App