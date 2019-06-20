Gulabo Sitabo: Ayushmann Khurrana is counted amongst the most hardworking actors who tries his best to do justice to all the roles he plays on the big screens. In a small interview, the actor revealed his excitement for his upcoming film Gulabi Sitabo as this will be his third collaboration with director Shoojit Sircar moreover, he will also be sharing screens with Amitabh Bachchan in the film.

Gulabo Sitabo: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is among the most talented actors who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with his interesting genre films. The actor is known for his acting skills and has been hitting sixes on the ground when it comes to his films and roles. Currently, the actor is busy working on his upcoming film Article 15 which is entirely different from other Bollywood films. The actor has a busy schedule as he has a list of films in his kitty this year. Starting from Dream Girl, Bala, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan to Gulabo Sitabo, the actor has a super pumped up schedule.

It seems that Ayushmann Khurrana is much-excited for Shoojit Sircar’s film Gulabo Sitabo. In an interview, the actor revealed that this is like a dream come true for him as he will be sharing the screens with Amitabh Bachchan. He revealed that he is nervous and he is excited too for the film. Further, he said that he will be collaborating with the director after hit films like Vicky Donor and Piku so it is expected that the film will be beyond expectations.

His excitement was much visible when the makers announced about the star cast and he made an official announcement on twitter about the same. Currently, the actor is busy in the promotion work of Anubhav Sinha’s film Article 15.

Article 15 is a crime thriller film which features Ayushmann Khuranna in the role of a cop. Apart from Ayushmann, the film also features Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra and Nassar in supporting roles. As the name suggests, the film is based on Article 15 of the Indian Constitution that bans discrimination on the bases of religion, caste, sex, place of birth and race. The film takes inspiration from true incidents like 2016 Una flogging incident and 2014 Badaun gang rape.

