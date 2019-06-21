Gulabo Sitabo first look: Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has started shooting for Shoojit Sircar's upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo. A still has gone viral from the sets of the film in which the actor can be seen donning a different look. Amitabh Bachchan will share the screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana in the film.

Gulabo Sitabo first look: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is jumped onto his next project Gulabo Sitabo and is leaving opportunity to deliver yet another memorable performance. As a pleasant surprise for his millions of fans, the first look of the actor from the sets of the film is out. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the still on his official Twitter account on Friday morning.

Donning a blue striped kurta with a skull cap, a scarf wrapped around his face, white beard and black rimmed glasses, Big B looks unlike any of his previous characters. The fine lines on his face and grim expressions are adding element to his entire look. Looking at his character, we cannot wait for Ayushmann Khurrana’s look from the film.

Amid all buzz, reports are rife that all the crew members were questioned after Big B’s look from the film got leaked on social media. A source told a news portal that security has been heightened up at the shooting locations. As a result, nobody is allowed to carry their mobile phones and signboards of no recording and no mobile phones have been installed everywhere.

Unveiling Amitabh Bachchan's quirky character look from #GulaboSitabo… Costars Ayushmann Khurrana… Directed by Shoojit Sircar… 24 April 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/Tg2V678xSu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 21, 2019

Meanwhile, the actor recently penned down his experience of the first day on film sets on his blog. He wrote that first days are about understanding what needs to be done and what needs to be observed. It is confusing that they will get it right soon. The fact that it has begun is more important. There is another environment, clothing makeup artists, all new and ready to give their best. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Gulabo Sitabo is slated for a theatrical release on April 24, 2020.

