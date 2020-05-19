Ayushmann Khurrana, Amitabh Bachchan's film Gulabo Sitabo is slated for a digital release on June 12. The movie will release directly on Amazon Prime.

The countdown for Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana’s much-awaited film Gulabo Sitabo has finally begun. After the announcement of the digital release of Gulabo Sitabo on Amazon Prime, the makers of the film have released the first motion poster today to raise excitement among the fans. Just like the official poster of the film, the motion poster is equally high on quirk quotient and promises a fun-filled entertaining ride. It also hints that the trailer of the Gulabo Sitabo will be out soon.

Sharing the motion poster of his Instagram account, Ayushmann Khurrana wrote that Gulabo Sitabo will be a priceless jodi of intelligence and finesse. He also urged the audience to catch the premiere of Gulabo Sitabo on Amazon Prime on June 12. Amitabh Bachchan, on the other hand, had earlier defined the film as the story of a respectable man and his unique tenant.

Helmed by Shoojit Sircar and bankrolled by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar under the banner of Rising Sun Films and Kino Works, Gulabo Sitabo is one of the first Bollywood films to release on an OTT platform amid coronavirus lockdown. The decision to premiere directly on OTT platforms has not gone down well with distribution companies like PVR, INOX and Carnival Cinemas.

Also Read: Seema Pahwa on bagging Alia Bhatt’s film Gangubai Kathiawadi: For a change, I’m not playing a mother

Also Read: I’m insecure like Pushpavalli: Comic Sumukhi Suresh

Speaking about the digital release of Gulabo Sitabo, Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar said in a recent interview that he made the film as a cinematic experience. This decision is the result of a situation we are in. He is happy to do this experiment. After all, it’s all about creating good cinema.

Also Read: Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak gets compared to Kylie Jenner and Bella Hadid, fans ask Karan Johar to launch her

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App