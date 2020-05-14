The wait for Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana's much-anticipated film Gulabo Sitabo is finally over. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the film will now release on Amazon Prime Video on June 12.

Amid talks around films releasing straight on OTT platforms or waiting for theatres to re-open and situation to normalise, the makers of the much-anticipated film Gulabo Sitabo starring powerhouse actors Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana have announced that the film is going to take the digital route and release on June 12 on Amazon Prime Video. This means that the wait of fans to watch Big B and Ayushmann together in one frame just got shorter.

To make the official announcement, the first look poster of Gulabo Sitabo is out and it looks as quirky as it can get. From Big B’s grumpy old man look to Ayushmann’s confused expressions, the poster sets the premise for what’s more to come. Sharing the poster on Twitter, the twitter handle of Amazon Prime Video tweeted that catch the first day first show of Gulabo Sitabo on Amazon Prime this June 12. It is said that opposite attracts but they wreck things up in this case.

Reports are rife that not everyone is happy with the digital release of Gulabo Sitabo. A source close to the film unit has revealed to a news portal that Director Shoojit Sircar and producer Ronnie Lahiri decided to release Gulabo Sitabo on digital but Ayushmann Khurrana was against it. Every actor wants his or her films to release in theatres but the decision had to be made keeping in mind the business considerations due to coronavirus pandemic.

The source added that Gulabo Sitabo brings on-board Big B and Ayushmann so everyone expected it to release on the silver screens. But, when the makers were offered a good sum amid these trying times, they could not resist. Moreover, the actors do not have a say in the internal business decisions of a company. Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, Gulabo Sitabo has been penned by Juhi Chaturvedi and bankrolled by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar under the banner of Rising Sun Films production.

