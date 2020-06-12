Shoojit Sircar’s quirky comedy ‘Gulabo Sitabo,’ starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana is out on online video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video and Twitterverse is exploding with comments. The movie, upon its midnight release, is getting many positive nods from the netizens, especially for the exceptional performance by the lead actors.

Sharing a character picture of Bachchan from the movie, a user tweeted: “You still can amaze us. An effort of an artist to capture your on-screen magic on canvas!!” While another tweeted: “No one in the industry can act and modulate the voice like Amitabh Bachchan and SRK. Undoubtedly the best actors that India will ever have. Unmatched acting of Amit Ji through the excellent versatility in #GulaboSitabo”#GulaboSitaboreview ! The flagbearer of OTT revolution”

Dubbing the ‘Sholay’ actor and Khurranna’s performance as “brilliant,” a user wrote: “It’s been 3 hours since I have completed watching this movie. But still, I’m not over it. Because of each character in the movie. These kinds of characters are cakewalk for Mr Bachchan and Ayushman. In which they were brilliant.”

No one in the industry can act and modulate the voice like Amitabh Bachchan and SRK. Undoubtedly the best actors that India will ever have ❤️ Unmatched acting of Amit Ji through the excellent versatility in #GulaboSitabo #GulaboSitaboreview ! The flagbearer of OTT revolution pic.twitter.com/atXOZiKpTM — Neel Joshi (@neeljoshiii) June 11, 2020

#GulaboSitabo It’s been 3 hours since I have completed watching this movie. But still I’m not over it. Because of the each characters in the movie. These kind of characters are cake walk for Mr Bachchan and Ayushman. In which they were brilliant. — Arunprasad (@itsarun2008) June 12, 2020

The newly released movie saw the ‘Bala’ actor sharing screen space with the megastar for the first time. Bachchan, in the film, plays the role of Mirza, the landlord. On the other hand, Ayushmann essay the role of tenant Baankey.

The movie revolves around the character Mirza taking the legal route to evict his tenant, Baankey, from his haveli. The two use every method up their sleeve to make life hell for each other. While many raved the movie for its theme and originality, some Twitter users also mentioned that the film didn’t mark up to their expectations and found it “boring.”

“Very boring movie,#GulaboSitaboreview. Ayushman is looking dull in this movie. His energy level and awesomeness are missing. Thanks for releasing in ott and saving my money. It would be a disaster if released in theatres. The story itself weak and slow screenplay. #GulaboSitabo” #GulaboSitabo,” wrote a user.

Very boring movie,#GulaboSitaboreview. Ayushman is looking dull in this movie. His energy level and awesomeness are missing. Thanks for releasing in ott and saving my money. It would be a disaster if released in theatres. The story itself weak and slow screenplay. #GulaboSitabo pic.twitter.com/8SHTLVjTtu — AnishKumar Agarwal (@AnIsH_261290) June 11, 2020

Some gave mixed reviews for the movie, albeit, appreciated the performance of the actors.

Another tweeted: “Most Boring Film ever. Thank God it was not released in Theaters. Great acting by every actor but there is no story and I slept so many times in between. Why did they even make it?” ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ was slated to hit the screens on April 17 but could not see the light of day due to the shuttering of cinema theatres over coronavirus concerns.

Most Boring Film ever.

Thank God it was not released in Theaters.

Great acting by every actor but there is no story and I slept so many times in between.

Why did they even make it?#GulaboSitabo — Shitiz (@Shitiz_Sriv) June 11, 2020

