Gulabo Sitabo song Jootam Phenk: After the highly anticipated trailer of Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana’s film Gulabo Sitabo, finally the first track from the film Jootam Phenk is out which surely gives major Tom and Jerry feels. Featuring the unique battle between Mirza played by Amitabh Bachchan and Banke played by Ayushmann Khurrana, the song gives insight into their camaraderie, which is worth your time. The song showcases the fun banter between both the actors and how both of them chase each other in every small situation.

The song is composed by Abhishek Arora and is sung by Piyush Mishra who has brought a new vibe in the music. Gulabo Sitabo is the first Bollywood film that will be released on the OTT platform due to coronavirus pandemic. The film will be released on Amazon Prime on June 12. The film is helmed by Shoojit Sircar and is bankrolled by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. Right from the dialogues the screenplay to the story, everything is written by Juhi Chaturvedi and also features Brijendra Kala in a special role.

Now, Gulabo Sitabo releasing on OTT and ditching the theatrical release has led to a controversy between the producers of the film and the owners of the multiplex. Some days back, all the owners of the multiplex expressed their disappointment on the subject and expressed themselves suggesting the filmmakers delay the release date.

Watch Gulabo Sitabo song Jootam Phenk here

Not just this, many owners have also said that once the film is released on OTT, it will not be screened again in cinemas. After Gulabo Sitabo, Bollywood actor Vidya Balan’s film Shakuntala Devi, which is a biopic will also follow the same route of getting digital release along with Kiara Advani’s Indoo Ki Jawani.

