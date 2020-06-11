A day after megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actor Ayushmann Khurrana launched the ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ tongue twister challenge, several Bollywood actors including Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam took up the challenge and are leaving no stone unturned in order to promote the film. As per the challenge, the actors were asked to repeat the tongue twister five times.
The tongue twister: ‘Gulabo ki khatar-patar se titar-bitar sitabo, sitabo ke agar-magar se uthal-puthal gulabo,’ reflects the funny and unique camaraderie of the main characters of the film portrayed by Bachchan and Khurrana. While ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ actors Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam are seen easily acing the tongue twister, actors Varun Dhawan and Rajkummar Rao gave a fun twist to the challenge.
Dhawan is seen having a fun time while shooting the video as he began with a special address to the lead actors of ‘Gulabo Sitabo.’ “Hello namashkaar bhaiya, humaare jo badke bhaiya (Ayushmann Khurrana) hain, Ayushmann Ji, namashkaar aur humanure jo bhagwaan hain Amitabh ji unko aadar pranam,” Dhawan said and then started repeating the tongue twister.
Also Read: Gunjan Saxena pens heartfelt note after watching teaser of Janhvi Kapoor starrer The Kargil Girl
Also Read: Disha Salian demise: Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma, Sonakshi Sinha share condolences
‘Citylights’ actor Rajkummar Rao on the other hand is seen repeating the tongue twister with different emotions each time starting with a rap tone to a happy tone and an extremely angry tone.
View this post on Instagram
Aama miyaan Shoojit Da aur @bhumipednekar ji, challenge accepted! @amitabhbachchan @ayushmannk @shoojitsircar @ronnie.lahiri @juhic3 wish you the best for #GiboSiboOnPrime @primevideoin. Looking forward to this one! . . Ab aap koshish karke dekhiye @ranveersingh @kritisanon @kiaraaliaadvani 😝
View this post on Instagram
Thank you for tagging me @bhumipednekar. This was too much fun. Here’s my attempt at #GiboSibo tongue twister challenge. I tag @patralekhaa @ranveersingh @shraddhakapoor @amitabhbachchan @ayushmannk @shoojitsircar @ronnie.lahiri @juhic3 #SheelKumar @srishti.shrivastava21 @primevideoin #GulaboSitabo
The quirky comedy which marks Khurrana’s first film with Amitabh Bachchan was slated to hit the screens on April 17 but could not see the light of the day owing to the shuttering of cinema theatres due to COVID-19 lockdown.
View this post on Instagram
Bas 5 baar bolna hai yeh tongue twister.. Koshish karenge aap log .. Karenge toh Humari chandi ho jayegi.. Sivaye ek ke ! . @ayushmannk @deepikapadukone #RanbirKapoor @aliaabhatt @virat.kohli @kartikaaryan @bhumipednekar . . “गुलाबो की खटर-पटर से तितर-बितर सिताबो सिताबो के अगर-मगर से उथल-पुथल गुलाबो” . . Catch #GiboSiboOnPrime @primevideoin @ayushmannk @shoojitsircar @ronnie.lahiri #SheelKumar @juhic3 @filmsrisingsun @kinoworksllp
View this post on Instagram
Baankey tongue twisters mein bhi mahir hai. 😉 I nominate @karanjohar @varundvn @badboyshah @arjunkapoor @taapsee to do this challenge. “Gulabo ki khatar-patar se titar-bitar Sitabo
Sitabo ke agar-magar se uthal-puthal Gulabo” Catch #GiboSiboOnPrime on June 12 for its World Premiere, @primevideoin @amitabhbachchan @shoojitsircar @ronnie.lahiri #SheelKumar @juhic3 @filmsrisingsun @kinoworksllp #VijayRaaz @srishti.shrivastava21 #BijendraKala
Also Read: Deepika Padukone pens an adorable note on her dad Prakash Padukone’s birthday, calls him greatest off-screen hero