Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan’s most awaited films Gulabo Sitabo’s trailer is finally out. The film is going to release on June 12 on Amazon Prime. The trailer left the audience into splits as the phenomenal acting of outstanding actors of their generation added stars to their comedy-drama. Amitabh Bachchan’s new looks and Ayushmann Khurrana’s freestyle is just amazing. In the films Ayushmann Khurana is going to be the tenet and Amitabh Bachchan played the role of his landlord. The film is based on their interaction which will make you laugh every second.

The makers of ‘Gulabo Sitabo’, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, are all set to showcase the trailer of the film at 4 pm on Friday.

The release date of the trailer was announced on Thursday. However, it was Khurrana, who on his Instagram’s latest post, announced the launch timings. The audience can view the trailer on Amazon Prime and also on Prime’s YouTube channel.

“Baankey bas heads up dena chahta hai! Ready ho na? Trailer releases at 4 PM today on Youtube & @primevideoin,” the 35-year-old actor captioned the post, alongside a poster of the film.

Big B and Khurrana, along with director Shoojit Sircar, chose an unusual but a fun way to make the trailer launch announcement — through a video call.

The video call clip was posted by Amitabh Bachchan on late Thursday night on Instagram and wrote: “Trailer. Kaun kitna ziddi hai yeh aap kal hi dekhiyega! Trailer out tomorrow.”

