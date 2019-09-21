Gully Boy the story of a Dharavi boy who conveyed the message of issues in the society through his raps is nominated for 92nd Academy Awards. The film was released on February 2019 and was directed by Zoya Akhtar.

The film revolves around the story of slum boy Murad, the character was played by Ranveer Singh and showcased the other rappers like MC Sher, who was the local rapper and helped Muran to come out in front and start doing raps. Alia Bhatt plays the role of Murad’s girlfriend in the film, who brilliantly portrayed the role of a possessive girlfriend. The film had a number of raps and good music in it, the music director of the film was Karsh Kale. The film held the budget of Rs 238 crore and was a blockbuster film.

In this fil, Murad aka Ranveer Singh was a college student and a son of a taxi driver who showed his life struggles as he encounters harassment in his house as his mother faces it and when he meets the local rapper he gets the motivation and become friends with him who helps him to come out as a rapper and help him to build the confidence, the film shows social issues through raps and here is the list of all the rising raps from the film Gully Boy.

The film got a good number of reviews as it was given 8.3 out of 10 from IMDB. People became a big fan of the film and said it was Zoya Akhtar’s strongest films, some said that it was entertaining as Indian rappers indulged everyone in the film. One of the twitter users wrote his dream is to go on an Eminem concert and shout Bhohot Hard over there, which is the dialogue of Gully Boy film.

