After releasing the first look for her upcoming movie Raazi alongside Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt has released the first look for Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. The movie revolves around the lives of street rappers such as Divine (rapper) and Naezy known for their song Mere Gully Mein in Mumbai. Ranveer Singh is set to play Divine and also put his rapping skills on display int he movie. Alis Bhatt took to Instagram to release the picture with her and Ranveer in the movie along with the final release date, February 14, 2019.

Not a lot has been disclosed about the movie yet, but it is set to have a good number of songs and will be hitting screens on Valentine’s day next year. While the shooting is set to be wrapped up this month, Alia Bhatt will go on to shoot for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. Ranveer Kapoor who was last seen as Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, will be seen dawning the look of a cop in his upcoming movie Simmba which is directed by Rohit Shetty.

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Badrinath ki Dulhaniya with Varun Dhawan and is all set for her role as a Kashmiri Spy in Raazi which will release on May 11, 2018. This will be the first time Alia and Ranveer will be seen sharing the screen together after their chemistry became a hit through their Make My Trip advertisements. Alia Bhatt Instagrammed her journey through Gully Boy every day taking her fans along for the ride of early morning shoots and late night wrap-ups. The audiences will have to wait another year for the film to hit the theatres though.