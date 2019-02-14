Gully Boy box office collection Day 1: The much-awaited musical drama of Bollywood’s cutest on-screen Jodi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh is finally in theatres now. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy starring Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Raaz, Vijay Varma, Amruta Subhash, Sheeba Chaddha and Nakul Sachdev is bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar under the banners of Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Productions. Before it could hit the cinema halls, the film has garnered praises and love from the audience for its super hit songs.
Trade analyst and film critic Girish Johar was noted saying to PinkVilla that the makers and distributors of the films have ticked all the right boxes. Opening on Valentine’s day, Johar has predicted that the film will open at Rs 15 crore despite being a non-holiday weekend. Congratulating Ranveer Singh for his way of promoting the movie and targeting urban as well mini metros, he further added that Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in a film is a deadly combination. Due to its trailer and music, Gully Boy which focuses on recent times rap music will be a hit.
Bollywood celebs were seen having a gala time with Gully Boy stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh during the special screenings of the film which is likely to cross over Rs 15 crore on day 1 of its release. Take a look at the photos and tweets shared by the celebs:
