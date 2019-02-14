Gully Boy box office collection Day 1: Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Raaz, Vijay Varma, Amruta Subhash, Sheeba Chaddha and Nakul Sachdev is bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar under the banners of Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Productions. The much-awaited film which has finally hit the theatres today, is expected to garner over Rs 18 crore on its opening day.

Trade analyst and film critic Girish Johar was noted saying to PinkVilla that the makers and distributors of the films have ticked all the right boxes. Opening on Valentine’s day, Johar has predicted that the film will open at Rs 15 crore despite being a non-holiday weekend. Congratulating Ranveer Singh for his way of promoting the movie and targeting urban as well mini metros, he further added that Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in a film is a deadly combination. Due to its trailer and music, Gully Boy which focuses on recent times rap music will be a hit.

Bollywood celebs were seen having a gala time with Gully Boy stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh during the special screenings of the film which is likely to cross over Rs 15 crore on day 1 of its release. Take a look at the photos and tweets shared by the celebs:

#GullyBoy

Every actor is brilliant.

Every department ‘Excels’

But truly the film belongs to #ZoyaAkhtar

Such an inspirational film.

Had tears in my eyes.

Was cheering & clapping, all at the same time. @ritesh_sid @FarOutAkhtar — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) February 13, 2019

No One!! I repeat no one can be the ‘King of Gully’ like our very own Murad aka @RanveerOfficial 🔥 The intensity, fire in his eyes, and perfection with which he portrays this character is simply mind blowing. Our #GullyBoy owns the show! Can’t stop cheering for the boy 💯🔥 pic.twitter.com/DprFtez2Nd — Priya Adivarekar (@priyaadivarekar) February 13, 2019

Zoya Tera time aa gaya! Phirse 👍 #gullyboy can’t wait to watch — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 13, 2019

Going to sleep today with the beats of #gullyboy ringing in my ears. More later when I’ve recovered somewhat from the power of this incredible film … what an achievement @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08 @FarOutAkhtar #ZoyaAkhtar #ApnaTimeAyeega #sochokitnidoorihai — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) February 13, 2019

My lord this Gully Boy is something else. The writing, the direction, the music, the performances 👏👏👏Bahut hee mazedaar. #GullyBoy — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) February 13, 2019

Role reversal just for fun. @RanveerOfficial at his arthouse, understated best. Me in my single screen avtar. #GullyBoy #aboutlastnight pic.twitter.com/36Xn4AyNwi — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) February 12, 2019

Our Entertainment Editor @swagatadam and Bollywood Blogger @pallavimanoj94 just caught a show of #GullyBoy. And they've come out mighty impressed. Please go and witness this epic journey of Muraad, Sher and Safina. Stay tuned for our review. @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08 @excelmovies — MissMalini (@MissMalini) February 13, 2019

