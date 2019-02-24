Gully Boy box office collection day 10: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy based on the lives of Mumbai’s underground rappers, has surprised the audience with its story plot. The film which has broken Ranveer Singh’s records of collecting highest digits on its opening day has so far earned Rs 103 crore at the box office. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, Siddhant Chaturvedi’s amazing performance in his debut movie has made him become the new crush of India. Giving us friendship goals, Siddhant won millions of hearts with his charm.
Trade analyst and film critics Taran Adarsh on February 23, took to his official Twitter handle to share the latest updates about Padmaavat star Ranveer Singh and Raazi actor Alia Bhatt starrer. In his tweet, Adarsh wrote that the movie should witness ample growth on the second weekend of its release. The film has garnered over Rs 3.90 crore on second Friday which made the grand total of Rs 104.20 crore at the overall box office collection.
Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar under the banners of Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Productions. Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Raaz, Vijay Varma, Amruta Subhash, Sheeba Chaddha, Jyoti Subhash and Vijay Maurya starrer was released on February 14 i.e. Valentine’s Day.
Giving decent competition to Gully Boy at its box office, Uri: The Surgical Strike starring Vicky Kaushal is not ready to give up at cinema halls. The film has garnered over 230.71 crore in its sixth week of release.
