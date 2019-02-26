Gully Boy box office collection day 12: The movie has earned Rs 118 crores till now and is going high at the box office. The movie stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles and is based on an aspiring rapper from the slums of Mumbai. Some of the songs from the movie are Asli Hip Hop, Mere Gully Mein, Doori Poem, Doori, Train song, Jingostan Beatbox, Sher Aaya Sher, Jaahan Tu Chala, Azadi, among others.

Gully Boy box office collection day 12: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy is doing extremely well at the box office, in a span of just 12 days it has managed to earn more than Rs 100 crores at the box office and is being loved by all. The movie has earnred Rs 118.35 crores till now at the box office. On the second weekend, it earned Rs 7 crores on Saturday and Rs 7.10 crores on Sunday.

The movie has an amazing soundtrack, some of the songs from the movie Gully Boy are- Asli Hip Hop, Mere Gully Mein, Doori Poem, Doori, Train song, Jingostan Beatbox, Sher Aaya Sher, Jaahan Tu Chala, Azadi, Kab Se Kab Tak, Kaam Bhaari, Ek Hee Raasta, Apna Time Aayega, Jeene Mein Aye Maza, Har Gham Mein Khushi Hai, Jingostan, and Goriye.

#GullyBoy is finding immense love in the international arena, especially USA+Canada [has crossed $ 4 mn]… Total after Weekend 2: $ 8.4 mn [₹ 59.52 cr]…

USA+Canada: $ 4.216 mn

UAE+GCC: $ 1.641 mn

UK: £ 512k

Australia: A$ 770k#Overseas — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 25, 2019

#GullyBoy⁠ ⁠biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 100.30 cr [Thu release; 8 days]

Weekend 2: ₹ 18.05 cr

Total: ₹ 118.35 cr

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 25, 2019

#GullyBoy consolidates its position on [second] Sat and Sun… Its biz is now dependent on metros/premium multiplexes, which should help it cross ₹ 125 cr in next few days… [Week 2] Fri 3.90 cr, Sat 7.05 cr, Sun 7.10 cr. Total: ₹ 118.35 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 25, 2019

According to sources, Gully Boy has crossed Ram Leela’s box office collection as well as Zoya Akhtar’s directorial Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Zoya Akhtar has received appreciation from both critics as well as moviegoers for such an amazing direction The movie Gully Boy is based on an aspiring rapper from the slums of Mumbai.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More