Gully Boy box office collection Day 13: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Gully Boy helmed by Zoya Akhtar is expected to garner Rs 150 crore in its third week of release. The movie which jumped into Rs 100 crore club in its first week of release, has now slowed down at the box office. The fate of the film now depends on how Luka Chuppi and Sonchiriya works at box office on March 1.

Gully Boy box office collection Day 13: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy enter the third week of its release with a slow start at the box office. The musical drama which is based on the lives of underground rappers of Mumbai has so far collected Rs 120.80 crore at the box office collection. Zoya Akhtar directorial, Gully Boy starring the national crush of India, Siddhant Chaturvedi, received mixed reactions from the audience and critics soon after its release on Valentine’s Day i.e. February 14. Inspired by rappers Naezy and Divine, Gully Boy opened with Rs 19.40 crore on Thursday which was a non-holiday release.

Film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to share the latest updates about the film. In his tweet, he stated that Gully Boy is slowing down at the box office. Depending on how it trends at metros and multiplexes after Luka Chuppi starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon and Son Chiriya starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar hits the theatre on Friday i.e. March 1. The movie managed to earn Rs 3.90 crore on Friday, Rs 7.05 crore on Saturday, Rs 7.10 crore on Sunday and Rs 2.45 crore on Monday.

#GullyBoy is slowing down… Lifetime biz will depend on how it trends at metros/premium multiplexes when #LukaChuppi and #SonChiriya arrive on Fri… [Week 2] Fri 3.90 cr, Sat 7.05 cr, Sun 7.10 cr, Mon 2.45 cr. Total: ₹ 120.80 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 26, 2019

Talking about the upcoming movies, Luka Chuppi starring Kriti and Kartik is helmed by Laxman Utekar and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under the banners of Maddock Films and Jio Cinema. On the other hand, Sonchiriya is helmed by Abhishek Chaubey and produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banners of RSVP Movies. Both the star-studded movies are ready to set the cinema halls on fire on March 1, 2019.

