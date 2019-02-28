Gully Boy box office collection day 14: Zoya Akhtar directorial Gully Boy faces competition after Total Dhamaal hit the theatres. The movie which crossed Rs 100 crore in its first week of release, has now entered the Rs 200 crore club within two weeks of its release. Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy was released on February 14, Valentines Day.

Gully Boy box office collection day 14: Film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh took to his official Instagram handle to share the latest digits earned by Gully Boy at the box office. The movie which is based on the lives of underground rappers of Mumbai, Gully Boy has slowed down at the collection. Steady at premium multiplexes and metros, Gully Boy has already entered the Rs 200 crore club with the worldwide collection. The movie has so far garnered Rs 3.90 crore on Friday, Rs 7.05 crore on Saturday, Rs 7.10 crore on Sunday, Rs 2.45 crore on Monday and Rs 2.30 crore on Tuesday in its second week of release. With a grand total of Rs 123.10 crore, the details about its day 14 collection are awaited.

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Raaz starrer Gully Boy is helmed by Zoya Akhtar and bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar under the banners of Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Productions. With a budget of Rs 40 crore, the movie hs so crossed Rs 217.59 crore at the box office.

#GullyBoy is steady at premium multiplexes/select metros… Will cross ₹ 125 cr today [Wed]… [Week 2] Fri 3.90 cr, Sat 7.05 cr, Sun 7.10 cr, Mon 2.45 cr, Tue 2.30 cr. Total: ₹ 123.10 cr. India biz… Crosses ₹ 200 cr *worldwide* [Gross BOC]… HIT, due to the moderate costs. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 27, 2019

Well, Gully Boy has faced tough competition at the box office after star-studded Total Dhamaal hit the theatres on February 22. Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and Jaaved Jaffrey starrer Total Dhamaal is all set to enter the Rs 100 crore while, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Luka Chuppi is all set to hit release tomorrow, March 1.

