Gully Boy box office collection Day 2: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy helmed by Zoya Akhtar is finally in theatres. The much-anticipated movie which hit the cinema halls on Valentine's Day is expected to garner good digits on day 1 due to its decent occupancy rates in India. From film critics to the audience and celebs, everybody is seen appreciating the stars of the movie for their amazing performance.

Trade analyst and film critic Sumit M Kadel took to his official Twitter handle to share his views about the film and what can be expected at the box office from Gully Boy. In his tweet, he wrote that the movie is off to a very good start at the BO. With its 40% occupancy at morning shows, advance booking of Gully Boy is quite good which will help film take a double-digit opening today i.e. February 14. Well, all the prediction made regarding the film depicts that its opening day will have Rs 12 crore to Rs 15 crore.

#GullyBoy off to a very good start at the box office , film is registering 40% occupancy at Morning shows at major cities across India. — Sumit M kadel (@SumitkadeI) February 14, 2019

#GullyBoy advance booking is quite good in the metros. Film is all set to take double digit opening tomorrow. All the best @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08 @excelmovies Zoya & the entire team. — Sumit M kadel (@SumitkadeI) February 13, 2019

#GullyBoy is made for the targeted audience & that is youth. Its a typical Zoya Akhtar film which works quite well at Multiplexes of Major cities. It would be interesting to see how the film works with family audience & B tier centers. — Sumit M kadel (@SumitkadeI) February 14, 2019

#GullyBoy is registering PHENOMENAL occupancy of 65-70% in noon shows at metros . BUMPER opening. — Sumit M kadel (@SumitkadeI) February 14, 2019

Another film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his twitter handle to share his reviews regarding the film. Giving 4 rating to the film, Adarsh believes that the film starring a deadly combination of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh is simply fantastic. Calling it Zoya Akhtar’s best film till date, he praised Ranveer and Alia for their amazing performance.

#OneWordReview…#GullyBoy: FANTASTIC.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Depicts the struggles of an underdog brilliantly… Zoya Akhtar’s best film to date… Ranveer is phenomenal… Alia is electrifying… Siddhant Chaturvedi is super… Not to be missed! #GullyBoyReview pic.twitter.com/f6phWdsb7Q — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 14, 2019

