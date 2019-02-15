Gully Boy box office collection Day 2: The much-awaited Bollywood movie Gully Boy is finally in theatres now. According to the buzz that the film before its release has created, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy is all set to bag a position in blockbuster films of the year in coming weeks. Zoya Akhtar directorial has already opened at decent occupancy rates in India which will definitely make it garner good digits on its opening day. From Ranveer’s rapper character to Alia essaying the role of burkha girl, the musical drama movie is in the headlines for all good reasons.
Trade analyst and film critic Sumit M Kadel took to his official Twitter handle to share his views about the film and what can be expected at the box office from Gully Boy. In his tweet, he wrote that the movie is off to a very good start at the BO. With its 40% occupancy at morning shows, advance booking of Gully Boy is quite good which will help film take a double-digit opening today i.e. February 14. Well, all the prediction made regarding the film depicts that its opening day will have Rs 12 crore to Rs 15 crore.
Another film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his twitter handle to share his reviews regarding the film. Giving 4 rating to the film, Adarsh believes that the film starring a deadly combination of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh is simply fantastic. Calling it Zoya Akhtar’s best film till date, he praised Ranveer and Alia for their amazing performance.
