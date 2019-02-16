Gully Boy box office collection Day 3: The much-anticipated movie of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt is finally in theatres now. Well, makers decision of releasing the movie on February 14, Valentine's Day, was the best one as the musical drama became the second grand opener of Ranveer Singh after Sara Ali Khan starrer Simmba. The film is expected to garner over Rs 25 crore.

Gully Boy box office collection Day 3: Zoya Akhtar directorial Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt is finally in theatres now. The much-awaited movie of 2019, hit the ticket counters on February 14, Valentine’s Day. Well, the musical drama is set to garner a position in the superhits of 2019 as it opened on a good note with over 19 crore on Day 1. With good occupancy rates in India, Ranveer Singh’s character as a rapper and Alia Bhatt essaying the role of small-town burkha girl is highly being praised by the audience as well as the Bollywood celebs.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the latest digits of Ranveer Singh’s another hit-to-be movie. Giving the movie 4 ratings, Taran claims that Gully Boy is Zoya Akhtar’s best film till date. With a massive start on box office, Gully Boy becomes the second biggest opener of Ranveer Singh after Sara Ali Khan starrer Simmba. According to the revised box office collection, Gully Boy has so far garnered over Rs 19.40 crore on Thursday, Valentine’s Day. As per the predictions, it will soon enter the Rs 100 crore club.

#GullyBoy takes a massive start… #ValentineDay – not an official holiday – has given a big boost… Metros are rocking, contribute to superb total… Thu ₹ 18.70 cr [3350 screens]. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 15, 2019

Bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar, Gully Boy starring Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Raaz, Vijay Varma, Amruta Subhash, Sheeba Chaddha and Nakul Sahdev in the supporting role. Made under the banners of Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Productions, Gully Boy made its grand entry on 9 February 2019 in Berlin International Film Festival.

