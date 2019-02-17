Gully Boy box office collection Day 4: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy has earned Rs 32.50 crore at the box office. With a grand opening on Valentine's Day, Zoya Akhtar directorial is expected to earn Rs 50 crore on weekend. The film which is bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar, also stars Kalki Koechlin.

Gully Boy box office collection Day 4: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s much-anticipated movie Gully Boy, hit the theatres on Thursday i.e. February 14. With a positive response, the film opened at Rs 19.40 crore. Film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to share the latest digits of musical drama, Gully Boy. Although, the movie had a massive start on the box office but dipped in the cities on Day 2 of its collection. It earned Rs 13.10 crore on the second day of its release on Friday i.e. February 15. Well, it is expected to cross Rs 50 crore on Saturday and Sunday due to a strong extended weekend.

With a grand opening on Valentine’s Day, Gully Boy has bagged the second position in Ranveer Singh’s hit list which has Simmba starring Sara Ali Khan that earned Rs 20.72 crore, Deepika Padukone’s Padmaavat that garnered Rs 19 crore, Priyanka Chopra’s Gunday with Rs 16.12 crore and Deepika Padukone’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela with Rs 16 crore. After Alia Bhatt’s Raazi, Gully Boy has set the cinema halls on fire. In the meanwhile, take a look at Taran Adarsh’s tweet regarding Gully Boy:

#GullyBoy dips in metros [marginal] and mass circuits/Tier-2 cities [maximum] on Day 2… Day 3 [Sat] and Day 4 [Sun] should witness substantial growth at metros [target audience]… Strong *extended* weekend on cards… Thu 19.40 cr, Fri 13.10 cr. Total: ₹ 32.50 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 16, 2019

#GullyBoy takes a massive start… #ValentineDay – not an official holiday – has given a big boost… Metros are rocking, contribute to superb total… Thu ₹ 18.70 cr [3350 screens]. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 15, 2019

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy starring Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Raaz, Vijay Varma, Amruta Subhash and Sheeba Chaddha is bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar. The movie is made under the banners of Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Productions.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More