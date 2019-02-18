Gully Boy box office collection day 5: The much-anticipated film Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt has finally hit the screens. Loosely inspired by the lives of Mumbai-based underground rappers Divine and Naezy, the film is nearing Rs 70 crore mark at the box office. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy has been helmed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's latest release Gully Boy is making all the right buzz at the box office. Released on the occasion of Valentine's Day, i.e February 14, Gully Boy has already crossed Rs 50 crore mark in its opening weekend.

Earning Rs 19.40 crore on Thursday, Rs 13.10 crore on Friday and Rs 18.65 crore on Saturday, Gully Boy has collected a total collection of Rs 51.50 crore. Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest trade analytics of the film on his official Twitter account. In his tweet, the trade analyst also revealed that Gully Boy is expected to set the cash counters ringing on Sunday as well and witness an extended weekend.

#GullyBoy catches speed… Crosses ₹ 50 cr… Metros excellent, driving the biz… Mass belt/Tier-2 cities improve… Day 4 [Sun] should be huge again… ₹ 70 cr+ *extended* weekend on cards… Thu 19.40 cr, Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 18.65 cr. Total: ₹ 51.15 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 17, 2019

Not just in India, Gully Boy is roaring at the box office even overseas. In USA+ Canada, the film has crossed $ 1.5 million i.e Rs 10.70 crore. In UAE + GCC, the film has earned $894 K i.e Rs 6.38 crore. In the UK, the film has earned £ 181,307 i.e Rs 1.67 crore. In Australia, the film has earned A$ 320,435 i.e Rs 1.63 crore and In NZ+ Fiji, the film has earned NZ$ 83,588, i.e Rs 40.94 crore.

#GullyBoy is making the right noise #Overseas…

USA+Canada: Crosses $ 1.5 mn [₹ 10.70 cr]. Few locations to be added.

UAE+GCC: $ 894k [₹ 6.38 cr]

UK: £ 181,307 [₹ 1.67 cr]

Australia: A$ 320,435 [₹ 1.63 cr]

NZ+Fiji: NZ$ 83,588 [₹ 40.94 lakhs]

Note: Thu to Sat biz.@comScore — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 17, 2019

With Gully Boy being a success, the film has solidified Ranveer and Alia’s position as one of the most bankable actors of Bollywood. After Gully Boy, the duo will be seen in the upcoming film Takht co-starring Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

