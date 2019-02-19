Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead is all set to enter the Rs 100 crore club anytime. The film which is directed by Zoya Akhtar and bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment has so far garnered over Rs 72.45 crore.

The film opened at Rs 19.40 crore on Thursday, Rs 13.10 crore on Friday, Rs 18.65 crore on Saturday, Rs 21.30 crore on Sunday, Gully Boy is expected to cross Rs 90 crore after bagging the grand total of Rs 72.45 crore. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the latest updates about the movie that has created a whole lot of buzz in the industry even before it was released. According to Adarsh, Gully Boy might cross the lifetime collection of Zoya Akhtar’s previous hits Dil Dhadakne Do and Zindagi Na Milegi Dubara.

#GullyBoy benchmarks…

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 75 cr: Will cross on Day 5 [Mon]

Will cross *lifetime biz* of Zoya Akhtar’s #DilDhadakneDo [₹ 76.88 cr] on Day 5 and #ZindagiNaMilegiDobara [₹ 90.27 cr; Zoya’s highest grossing film] in Week 1 itself. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 18, 2019

#GullyBoy has excellent *extended* weekend… Will cross ₹ 75 cr today [Mon]… Metros exceptional… Mumbai circuit terrific… Tier-2 cities pick up… Metros to trend strongly on weekdays… Thu 19.40 cr, Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 18.65 cr, Sun 21.30 cr. Total: ₹ 72.45 cr. India biz — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 18, 2019

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike continues to garner good digits in its 6th week. The film which is based on the 2016’s Uri Attack, stars Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam, Mohit Ran. Kirti Kapur and Rajit Kapur in the supporting roles. After enjoying the grand success, the film has so far earned Rs 225 crore a the box office.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike⁠ ⁠biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 71.26 cr

Week 2: ₹ 62.77 cr

Week 3: ₹ 37.02 cr

Week 4: ₹ 29.34 cr

Week 5: ₹ 18.74 cr

Weekend 6: ₹ 6.92 cr

Total: ₹ 226.05 cr

India biz.

ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 18, 2019

