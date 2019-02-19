Gully Boy box office collection day 6: The much-awaited film of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt has already set a mark at the ticket counters. Zoya Akhtar’s directorial, bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment, Gully Boy is based on the lives of Mumbai’s underground rappers Divive and Naezy. Well, the movie which was released on Valentine’s Day i.e. February 14, has already crossed Rs 72 crore in 4 days of its release.
The film opened at Rs 19.40 crore on Thursday, Rs 13.10 crore on Friday, Rs 18.65 crore on Saturday, Rs 21.30 crore on Sunday, Gully Boy is expected to cross Rs 90 crore after bagging the grand total of Rs 72.45 crore. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the latest updates about the movie that has created a whole lot of buzz in the industry even before it was released. According to Adarsh, Gully Boy might cross the lifetime collection of Zoya Akhtar’s previous hits Dil Dhadakne Do and Zindagi Na Milegi Dubara.
On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike continues to garner good digits in its 6th week. The film which is based on the 2016’s Uri Attack, stars Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam, Mohit Ran. Kirti Kapur and Rajit Kapur in the supporting roles. After enjoying the grand success, the film has so far earned Rs 225 crore a the box office.
