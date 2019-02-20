Gully Boy box office collection day 6: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy which is based on the underground rappers, is all set to enter the Rs 100 crore club. The much-anticipated movie has so far garnered over Rs 81.10 crore at the box office. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani under the banners of Excel Entertainment.

Gully Boy box office collection day 6: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy helmed by Zoya Akhtar is doing quite well at the box office after its release on Valentine’s day. The film which is based on underground rappers Naezy and Divine has so far garnered Rs 81 crore and is expected to jump in the Rs 100 crore club anyway, soon. Bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani under the banners of Excel Entertainment, Gully Boy opened with good digits despite audience’s craze for Uri: The Surgical Strike starring Vicky Kaushal.

Gully Boy earned a total of Rs 19.40 crore on its opening day which was Thursday, February 14. Well, weekend was expected to be crucial for the Gully Boy team but it managed to do well by collecting Rs 13.10 crore on Friday, Rs 18.65 crore on Saturday and Rs 21.30 crore on Sunday. Although Monday had a lesser crowd in the theatres that weekend but it garnered over Rs 8.65 crore. With the grand total of Rs 81 crore, the much-anticipated movie of Bollywood’s latest on-screen Jodi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, will cross Rs 100 crore by Thursday. In the meanwhile, take a look at the tweets shared by film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on his official Twitter handle:

#GullyBoy is superb #Overseas… Collects $ 4.8 million+ [₹ 34.31 cr] in its opening weekend… Key markets:

USA+Canada: $ 2,345,486

UAE+GCC: $ 1,058,470

UK: $ 340,211

Australia: A$ 438,863

NZ+Fiji: NZ$ 125,000

Singapore: S$ 200,197

RoW: $ 515,556 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 19, 2019

#GullyBoy shows a solid hold on Mon [Day 5]… Expectedly, metros are driving the biz… Should hit ₹ 💯 cr on Thu [Day 8]… Mumbai circuit is the front runner [terrific]… Thu 19.40 cr, Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 18.65 cr, Sun 21.30 cr, Mon 8.65 cr. Total: ₹ 81.10 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 19, 2019

Talking about Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike which is not ready to back-off in the cinema halls has collected a grand total of Rs 227.37 crore in its sixth week of release. The film which is based on the 2016’s Uri Attack also stars Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam, Mohit Rana, Kirti Kapur and Rajit Kapur.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike collects in crores even on [sixth] Mon… Also better than [sixth] Fri… Should cross ₹ 230 cr by [sixth] Thu… [Week 6] Fri 1.20 cr, Sat 2.51 cr, Sun 3.21 cr, Mon 1.32 cr. Total: ₹ 227.37 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 19, 2019

