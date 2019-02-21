Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's movie Gully Boy released on February 14, 2019, and it seems that the movie is leaving no chance of impressing its fans and till now the total collection of the film is Rs 89 crore. It is expected that the movie will reach near Rs 100 crore mark on day 7.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy has entered the unstoppable run where it is expected that the film may cross Rs 100 crore mark soon. The film released on February 14, 2019 and features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The film was one of the highly anticipated films, due to its superb cast, and innovative concept. As per reports, the film released in approximately 3,350 screens and managed to earn Rs 19.40 crores on its first day of release which itself was an impressive amount. Talking about the total collection, the film has till now earned Rs 89 crore and is doing wonders each day at the box office.

The film critic Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the figures. The first day, the movie earned Rs 19 crore, the second day it earned RS 13.10 crore, the third day it impressed its fans by earning Rs 18.65 crore and on the weekend, which was the fourth day, the movie earned Rs 21.30 crore. The week started with a good note and earned Rs 8.65 crore and same happened on its day 6 and it earned Rs 8.05 crore. It is expected that on day 7, the collection will be near to the Rs 100 crore mark.

Talking about the storyline, the film rounds around the stories of street rappers of Mumbai, who don’t get the opportunities to flourish well and showcase their talent. Ranveer Singh’s technique of narrating his lines and acting has impressed his fans to the fullest and currently, the movie is doing good business especially from the metro cities.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More