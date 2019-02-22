Gully Boy box office collection Day 8: Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the latest collection of 2019’s much-anticipated movie Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. According to Adarsh, the musical drama is all set to enter Rs 100 crore club on Day 8 i.e. today. The film has garnered a grand total of Rs 95.20 crore in 7 days of its release. Opened at Rs 19.40 crore, the movie gave a power pack performance during the weekend by earning Rs 13.10 crore on Friday, Rs 18.65 crore on Saturday and Rs 21.30 crore on Sunday. Although, the movie witnessed less audience on Monday and collected only Rs 8.65 crore, Rs 8.05 crore on Tuesday, Rs 6.05 crore on Wednesday, but it managed to set the cinema halls on fire.
Not just domestic theatres, Gully Boy did well in International markets as well. The film had an incredible run overseas especially in the United States, Canada, UAE and United Kingdom. The film has so far collected 6 million dollars i.e. Rs 42.70 crore. With 3 million dollars from Canada and USA, 1.231 million dollars from UAE and GCC and 430k dollars from UK, film’s Australia collection crossed 542k Australian dollar. Take a look at the tweet shared by Taran Adarsh about the collection of the movie which has created a buzz in the industry.
Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is bankrolled by Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar and Nas. Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Raaz, Vijay Varma and Amruta Subhash starrer is made under the banners of Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Productions.
