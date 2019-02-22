Gully Boy box office collection Day 8: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Gully Boy is all set to enter Rs 100 crore today. The movie has so far garnered over Rs 95 crore at the box office within 7 days of its release despite Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike doing well at the BO. With Ranveer and Alia's amazing performance in the movie, fans are also going gaga over Siddhant Chaturvedi by calling him the new crush of India.

Gully Boy box office collection Day 8: Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the latest collection of 2019’s much-anticipated movie Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. According to Adarsh, the musical drama is all set to enter Rs 100 crore club on Day 8 i.e. today. The film has garnered a grand total of Rs 95.20 crore in 7 days of its release. Opened at Rs 19.40 crore, the movie gave a power pack performance during the weekend by earning Rs 13.10 crore on Friday, Rs 18.65 crore on Saturday and Rs 21.30 crore on Sunday. Although, the movie witnessed less audience on Monday and collected only Rs 8.65 crore, Rs 8.05 crore on Tuesday, Rs 6.05 crore on Wednesday, but it managed to set the cinema halls on fire.

Not just domestic theatres, Gully Boy did well in International markets as well. The film had an incredible run overseas especially in the United States, Canada, UAE and United Kingdom. The film has so far collected 6 million dollars i.e. Rs 42.70 crore. With 3 million dollars from Canada and USA, 1.231 million dollars from UAE and GCC and 430k dollars from UK, film’s Australia collection crossed 542k Australian dollar. Take a look at the tweet shared by Taran Adarsh about the collection of the movie which has created a buzz in the industry.

#GullyBoy dips on Day 7… Metros strong, mass circuits weak… Will touch ₹ 💯 cr on Day 8… Weekend 2 will give an idea of its *lifetime biz*… Thu 19.40 cr, Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 18.65 cr, Sun 21.30 cr, Mon 8.65 cr, Tue 8.05 cr, Wed 6.05 cr. Total: ₹ 95.20 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 21, 2019

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is bankrolled by Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar and Nas. Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Raaz, Vijay Varma and Amruta Subhash starrer is made under the banners of Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Productions.

