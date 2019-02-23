Gully Boy box office collection day 9: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Zoya Akhtar's directorial Gully Boy has finally crossed Rs 100 crore at the box office. The movie which hit the theatres on Valentine's Day is highly being praised by the audience as well as critics. It has entered the club within 7 days of its release despite Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Gully Boy box office collection day 9: Zoya Akhtar is definitely on cloud nine these days as her much-awaited movie of 2019, Gully Boy, has finally entered the Rs 100 crore club in just 7 days of its release. The film which is based on underground rappers in Mumbai is highly being praised by the audience for its story plot and of course the amazing work of the entire Gully Boy team. Raazi star Alia Bhatt, Padmaavat actor Ranveer Singh and newbie Siddhant Chaturvedi’s amazing acting skills and desire to do anything for Murad aka Gully Boy’s dream to become a rapper, has simply won millions of hearts.

Film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the latest updates about the musical romantic drama. By collecting Rs 50 crore on its third day, Rs 75 crore on the fifth day and Rs 100 crore on the eighth day, Gully Boy has definitely set a benchmark in the industry. The film which was released on Thursday i.e. February 14, opened at Rs 19.40 crore at the box office and went on collecting Rs 13.10 on Friday, Rs 18.65 crore on Saturday, Rs 21.30 crore on Sunday, Rs 8.65 crore on Monday, Rs 8.05 crore on Tuesday, Rs 6.05 crore on Wednesday and Rs 5.10 crore on Thursday despite facing a decent competition with Vicky Kaushal’s blockbuster movie Uri: The Surgical Strike at ticket counters.

#GullyBoy crosses ₹ 💯 cr in *extended* Week 1… Biz divided… Metros impressive. Driven by plexes… Mass pockets ordinary/dull… Thu 19.40 cr, Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 18.65 cr, Sun 21.30 cr, Mon 8.65 cr, Tue 8.05 cr, Wed 6.05 cr, Thu 5.10 cr. Total: ₹ 100.30 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 22, 2019

Weekend 2: Plexes will contribute to its biz… Lifetime biz will depend on how strongly it trends at metros in coming days. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 22, 2019

