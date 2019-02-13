Gully Boy box office collection prediction Day 1: Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's much-anticipated film Gully Boy is all set to hit the screens tomorrow, i.e Valentine's Day. On its first day at the box office, Gully Boy is expected to set the cash counters ringing and earn Rs 15 crore. The music, theme and star power of the film have made it one of the most anticipated releases of 2019.

Gully Boy box office collection prediction: The wait for the much-anticipated film Gully Boy starring powerhouse performers Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt is almost over. Hitting the theatrical screens on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Gully Boy is inspired by the life of Mumbai-based rappers and homegrown Hip Hop music. Ever since the film has been announced, the film is making all the right buzz with its theme, catchy music and Ranveer-Alia’s on-screen charm. Looking at the buzz around the film, Gully Boy is expected to earn Rs 15 crore on the first day itself.

Emphasising the film’s strong connection with the youth, Trade analyst Girish Johar has stated that Gully Boy’s music has become a craze and the star-cast of the film have left no stone unturned to promote the film. With high expectations attached to the film, the film will definitely attract the youth while positive word of mouth will drive the film forward.

Along with Gully Boy, a small film titled Hum Chaar will release on the same day but it is not expected to impact the biz. of the former in any way. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar and bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment, Gully Boy also stars Kalki Koechlin in a prominent role. The film was premiered at the Berlin Film Festival last week and the early reviews coming in from film critics and celebrities are all very positive.

One of the most bankable stars of Bollywood- Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will be seen sharing the screen space in a Bollywood film for the first time. Post Gully Boy, the actors will reunite for Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht that is slated for a theatrical release in 2020.

