The most awaited film at the beginning of the year, Gully Boy is all set to release on the valentine's day. The makers of the film don't cease to leak something new every now and then, raising the rush and excitement in the audience. The film will feature the Simmba actor Ranveer Singh and the pretty Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

Ready to be screened on February 14, the forthcoming film Gully Boy has released yet another teaser to adrenalize the audience. Preceding Alia Bhatt’s exquisite promo, we have a new dialogue of Ranveer Singh, who is set to rule the hearts of his fans as Gully Ka Chokra. Talking about the short promo, we can spectate Siddhant Chaturvedi aka MC Sher suggests Singh to keep his new sobriquet as a rapper and asks about his identity as an individual to which he replies he is nothing but a gully ka chokra.

With the astounding background score and superb dialogue delivery, this few-seconds promo is enough to accelerate your excitement. The chartbuster songs of Gully Boy, Apna Time Ayega, Meri Gully Mein and Doori are already on the tongues of the masses. In addition to the former stars, the film also features Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles. It is set to hit the screens on February 14 during the Valentine’s Day weekend.

In an interview with the paparazzi, the Padmavat actor stated that when Zoya roped him in this film, the first thing she showed him was the original video. She added that this is the flavour of the film she wanted to make and the video which completely flabbergasted him. The former actor disclosed that he mugged up the entire rap and since then also started following Naezy and Divine’s music. Mere Gully Mein for him, like for many others, was a huge breakthrough for the scene.

