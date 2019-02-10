Gully Boy early movie review: Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are all set to hit the big screen with their latest release Gully Boy. Scheduled for a theatrical release on February 14, i.e Valentine's Day, the film is inspired by the lives of Mumbai-based rappers. The film was screened at the Berlin Film Festival on February 9 and the early movie reviews coming in at the moment are all praises.

The wait for the much-anticipated film Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt is almost over. The film was screened on February 9 at the Berlin Film Festival and the early reviews coming in prove that the wait is worth it all. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar and bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment, Gully Boy is inspired by the lives of Mumbai-based rappers and homegrown hip hop music.

Hollywood Reporter in their review has noted that Gully Boy boasts of flair and passionate direction by Zoya Akhtar, explosive performances by the star cast and impressive storyline. Praising the music of the film, the publication added that the women characters of the film stand out as strong and individual.

Indian Film critic Rajeev Masand called the film multi-layered and said that Gully Boy is beautiful coming of age story and seems like a love letter to Mumbai. However, what powers the film forward is an impressive performance by Ranveer Singh and the music of the film.

Calling the film an underdog with dream story, Film critic Anupama Chopra praised the performances of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt but added that that the film seems quite long for a predictable story.

#gullyboy is the best indian movie i've ever seen! So many trues, so much rhythm and poetry. Will never forget THAT!!! 😎 @RanveerOfficial pic.twitter.com/vyI5SxS7A3 — Bollywoodelfe (@bollywoodelfe) February 10, 2019

Now that the embargo is over, I’ve been dying to say this for 3 days! #GullyBoy is awesome, a great achievement for #ZoyaAkhtar. @RanveerOfficial gives his career best performance. Wonderful supporting cast. The music comes alive! My review out tomorrow. #Berlinale @berlinale — Aseem Chhabra (@chhabs) February 9, 2019

The reports coming in from the premiere of #GullyBoy at #Berlinale2019 are BRILLIANT. When @RanveerOfficial performed the crowd lustily cheered for him. Reviews of the film are very positive. It's being called a film of protest with a strong voice for women. — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) February 10, 2019

I feel like I am in Bombay – the audience is whistling and clapping at every beautiful moment etched forever in cinema. The world, get ready for #GullyBoy – presenting a new language in Hindi Cinema! – attending… https://t.co/QU69nhqupC — Samir Bhamra (@phizzical) February 9, 2019

#Gullyboy . @RanveerOfficial ‘s best performance till date. mind blowing music, some goosebumps rap battles. Alia and MC shekh were terrific. the editing could have been better. Overall a brilliant film. 4/5 stars. half extra star for ranveer. he just killed it. — vicky- elfenomeno (@aamir_greatest) February 9, 2019

Ranveer Singh smoulders marvellously ..and it’s terrific to see him demonstrate his more “sophisticated” acting side…he fills the film from the first frame to the last, and it’s a superb showreel for his range – Baradwaj Rangan #Gullyboy — #Murad ✍🏽🎤 ka Cafe ☕️ (@ranveercafe69) February 9, 2019

Gully Boy is slated to hit the theatrical screens on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, i.e February 14. This will be the first time that Ranveer and Alia will be seen sharing the screen space.

