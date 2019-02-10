The wait for the much-anticipated film Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt is almost over. The film was screened on February 9 at the Berlin Film Festival and the early reviews coming in prove that the wait is worth it all. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar and bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment, Gully Boy is inspired by the lives of Mumbai-based rappers and homegrown hip hop music.
Hollywood Reporter in their review has noted that Gully Boy boasts of flair and passionate direction by Zoya Akhtar, explosive performances by the star cast and impressive storyline. Praising the music of the film, the publication added that the women characters of the film stand out as strong and individual.
Indian Film critic Rajeev Masand called the film multi-layered and said that Gully Boy is beautiful coming of age story and seems like a love letter to Mumbai. However, what powers the film forward is an impressive performance by Ranveer Singh and the music of the film.
Calling the film an underdog with dream story, Film critic Anupama Chopra praised the performances of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt but added that that the film seems quite long for a predictable story.
Take a look at how Tweeple are reacting to the film:
Gully Boy is slated to hit the theatrical screens on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, i.e February 14. This will be the first time that Ranveer and Alia will be seen sharing the screen space.
