Get excited as the makers of the much-anticipated film Gully Boy have released the first poster of the film. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles and is based on the life of street rappers of Mumbai. Scheduled to hit the screens on February 14, 2019, the poster of the film is set to raise excitement among the audience for the film.

The year 2019 is finally here and so are interesting Bollywood releases. One of the most anticipated releases of the year is Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Looking at the previous box office releases of the two actors, the expectations are riding high on Gully Boy. Based on the life of street rappers in Dharavi, Mumbai, Gully Boy is scheduled to hit the screens on the occasion of Valentine’s Day i.e February 14, 2019.

To raise the excitement for the film, the makers of the film have released the first poster of the film today. Featuring Ranveer Singh facing his back towards the camera, the tagline of the film reads ‘Apna Time Aayega’ and mentions the release date of the film. Both Ranveer and Alia have shared the poster of the film on their social media handles.

Besides Gully Boy, Ranveer’s latest release Simmba is roaring at the box office. Meanwhile, Alia is busy shooting for her upcoming films like Brahmastra and Kalank. Interestingly, Ranveer and Alia will also be seen in the upcoming film Takht co-starring Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

