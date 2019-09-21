Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy featuring Ranveer Singh in the main lead has made its official entry to Oscars 2020 from India. The film also featured Alia Bhatt in the female lead and was based on the life of street rappers Divine and Naezy who lived in Mumbai slums.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy has made its entry to the Oscars 2020. The Zoya Akhtar directorial has been selected in the Best International Feature Film category for the 92nd Academy Awards. Gully Boy was a musical drama based on the life of two Indian street rappers named Divine and Naezy and how they chased their dreams despite living in Dharavi slums of Mumbai.

Last year, Rima Das’s Village Rockstars was selected from India for the 91st Academy Awards. The film was based on Assamese 10-year-old girl who dreamt of owning a guitar and form a band with boys. Makers of the film made the movie on a very low budget and it was selected out of 29 films that were nominated including Padmaavat, Raazi, Hichki, October, Love Sonia, Mahanati, Pihu, Kadvi Hawa, Bioscopewala, Manto, 102 Not out, Padman, Bhayanakam, Ajji, Nude, Gali Guliiyan and others.

Many countries have already declared their candidates for the big award. Japan has given the name of Makoto Shinkai’s Weathering With You, South Korea’s official entry is Parasite, Iran has given the name of a documentary film Finding Farideh and the film Instinct is Netherlands’ official entry this year.

The 92nd Academy Awards will be held on February 9, 2020. The event will take place in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theatre. Previously, only three movies have made their entry till the last round including Mehboob Khan’s Mother India released in 1957, Mira Nair’s Salaam Bombay! released in 1988 and Ashutosh Gowariker’s Lagaan released in 2001. Only these three movies were nominated at the Oscars in the foreign-language film category.

