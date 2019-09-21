Gully Boy in Oscars 2020: Gully Boy has made it to 92nd Academy Awards in Best International Feature Film category (Oscars 2020). Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar, Kalki Koechlin and Randeep Hooda are quite happy with the news and praised the great work of Gully Boy team. Read there tweets here.

Gully Boy in Oscars 2020: From street rapping to dialogues, the film Gully Boy has it all, now the film has made it to Oscars 2020. The film already was a blockbuster hit in India but as we all know picture Abhi Baaki Hai, that’s what film Gully Boy did by nominated for 92nd Academy Awards in Best International Feature Film category.

From fans to Bollywood celebrities all are super excited to share the big news, as it is a proud moment for Bollywood industry to get there work recognized all over the world. Celebrities like Karan Johar, Randeep Hooda, Farhan Akhtar, Kalki couldn’t stop themselves to share this proud news.

Director, producer, screenwriter and a television personality Karan Johar recently shared the news and tweeted: Gully Boy made a grand entry in Oscars and Zoya is his favourite filmmaker, well done and get the golden statue home.

My absolute favourite film of the year is the official Indian entry for the OSCARS!!!! #GullyBoy all the way! Zoya Akhtar is my favourite Indian filmmaker! Well done boys @FarOutAkhtar @ritesh_sid get the gold statue home!!! So excited !! @aliaa08 @RanveerOfficial and the team! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 21, 2019

Whereas Farhan Akhtar wrote: Gully Boy is selected as India’s official entry to the 92nd Oscar Awards. Congratulation Gully boy team.

While Kalki tweets and wrote: Best Saturday evening news

Woweeeeeeeee!!!!!!! That is just the best Saturday evening news! https://t.co/h5MRa2kQlr — Kalki केकला (@kalkikanmani) September 21, 2019

Gully Boy has it all, from best dialogues to the best actor, the film is helmed by ace director Zoya Akhtar, the film is based on the lives of Indian street rapper Diven and Naezy. The movie was one of the fourth grossing Bollywood films in 2019. Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Raaz, Vijay Varma, Vijay Varma, Sheeba Chaddha, Jasleen Royal were in the pivotal role.

