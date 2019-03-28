Recently, the Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi attended an event with ace fashion designer Masaba Gupta and the duo just set the stage on fire with their quirky yet complementary dance moves. A video featuring the duo recently went viral on several social media platforms in which Masaba and Siddhant can be seen grooving to the beats of Dilbar from the film Satyamev Jayate.

Gully Boy MC Sher aka Siddhant Chaturvedi grooving with Masaba Gupta is the sexiest thing on Internet today: It won’t be wrong to say that 2019 was the year of young talents who left their marks on the Hindi film industry. Along with that, these debutants have also been making their fans drool over their impeccable skills and a range of hidden talents. One among such talents is Siddhant Chaturvedi or as he is popularly known as Gully Boy’s MC Sher. With Gully Boy, Siddhant proved that besides being an exceptional actor, he is a jaw-dropping rapper too. Well, that is not it! Siddhant is a remarkable dancer too and his dance skills, too, require a huge round of applause.

Here’s take a look at the video:

In the video, Siddhant looks dapper in his cool avatar while Masaba looks gorgeous in her simple yet sensuous avatar. We have to say that the duo just nailed it with their belly dance moves. The duo was also accompanied by anchor and singer Meiyang Chang.

Coming to Siddhant, the actor was praised for his performance in Gully Boy that was a blockbuster of the year. The actor shared the screen with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

After this movie, the actor also became the crush of almost every women across the country. During an interview, he also revealed that he learned to rap to look natural in the character.

On the other hand, Masaba made headlines after he split with filmmaker husband, Madhu Mantena. The duo got married in 2015, however, it did not work well for too long.

