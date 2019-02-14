After movies like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Luck By Chance and Dil Dhadakne do, the director has again created a buzz in the industry with her movie Gully Boy featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The story revolves around a boy Murad (Ranveer Singh) and his priorities of life like family, aim, target and love Safeena (Alia Bhatt). The movie has got a positive response from celebrities and is expected to create new records at the box office. It is also said that the only director which understands the various complexities of human life is Zoya and Gully boy will prove to be one of the best products of the director with various emotions, feelings, reality and relations of human life.
The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, under the banner of Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby. The movie also features Vijay Raaz, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Kalki Koechlin in supporting roles. Talking about audience reaction, fans are superly excited to watch the film. Fans are just not stopping to praise the role of Ranveer in the film, his dialogue delivery, emotions and attitude to play the character is the most appreciable part. Recently, Ranveer was on a hike due to his stupendous role in Rohit Shetty’s movie Simmba. it is expected that Gully Boy will also follow the same path as the concept of the movie is different yet unique from others.
