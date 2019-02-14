Gully Boy is one of the highly anticipated films which is released today February 14, 2019. The film features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, directed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. It is said that just like Simmba, Gully Boy will also create wonders at the Box office.

After movies like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Luck By Chance and Dil Dhadakne do, the director has again created a buzz in the industry with her movie Gully Boy featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The story revolves around a boy Murad (Ranveer Singh) and his priorities of life like family, aim, target and love Safeena (Alia Bhatt). The movie has got a positive response from celebrities and is expected to create new records at the box office. It is also said that the only director which understands the various complexities of human life is Zoya and Gully boy will prove to be one of the best products of the director with various emotions, feelings, reality and relations of human life.

The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, under the banner of Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby. The movie also features Vijay Raaz, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Kalki Koechlin in supporting roles. Talking about audience reaction, fans are superly excited to watch the film. Fans are just not stopping to praise the role of Ranveer in the film, his dialogue delivery, emotions and attitude to play the character is the most appreciable part. Recently, Ranveer was on a hike due to his stupendous role in Rohit Shetty’s movie Simmba. it is expected that Gully Boy will also follow the same path as the concept of the movie is different yet unique from others.

Just saw #GullyBoy

This is indeed d era of #RanveerSingh.

"Apne bhai jaisa koi hard ich nahi!"

Bwoy, you are a beast, digging your teeth deep into d flesh of your character, baring your sensitive side bravely. Rule @RanveerOfficial

"Tera Time Aagaya"#GullyBoyFirstReview

4.5🤩 — Gaurav Malhotra (@Gaurav_knp8896) February 13, 2019

Cannot wait to watch #GullyBoy and get my mind blown away. 3 hours to go. — Akshay Parvatkar (@camera_wala) February 14, 2019

#GullyBoy :

Very bad movie, don't waste time and money and this bad politics where movie has no baseline for audience.@RanveerOfficial @FarOutAkhtar @ritesh_sid — Azher Shaikh (@AzherRBR) February 14, 2019

See the film . its a overwhelming acting from @RanveerOfficial sir.. Sir congratulations. After seeing the movie. I am sure one day you might be get Oscar. #GullyBoy. Must watch. 💜 — Nazif ahmed (@Ahmed007Nazif) February 13, 2019

