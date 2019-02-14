Gully Boy movie celebrity reaction: Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's highly-anticipated film Gully Boy has released today, i.e February 14. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar and bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment, Gully Boy is inspired by the lives of Mumbai-based rappers Divine and Naezy.

The much-anticipated film Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt has finally hit the theatrical screens today on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. Inspired by the lives of Mumbai-based rappers Divine and Naezy, Gully Boy has been making all the right buzz ever since the first look of the film released. Be it its music that has made its way into everyone’s playlist, an underdog storyline or the star power of Ranveer and Alia, Gully Boy has checked all the right boxes making it a potential blockbuster.

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar and bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment, Gully Boy also stars Kalki Koechlin in a prominent role. A special screening of the film was organised last night in Mumbai that saw celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday and many more in attendance.

Post the screening of the film, social media has been flooded with praises for the film. Extending his best wishes to the team of Gully Boy, Filmmaker Karan Johar praised Zoya Akhtar and called her a gold star filmmaker while Hrithik Roshan tweeted ‘Zoya Tera time aa gaya! Phirse (Zoya, Your time has come, again!).

I am so excited and elated to hear #gullyboy is being loved unanimously by everyone at screenings!!!! Zoya is a STAR!! A gold star filmmaker and word on the street is that the performances are exceptional! Can’t wait to see it @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08 @ritesh_sid @FarOutAkhtar — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 13, 2019

Zoya Tera time aa gaya! Phirse 👍 #gullyboy can’t wait to watch — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 13, 2019

Looking at the buzz around the film, Gully Boy is expected to rake in Rs 15-20 crore on the first day at the box office and eventually grow in terms of the biz. with positive word of mouth.

