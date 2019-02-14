Gully Boy movie review: Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have delivered a phenomenal performance in their latest film Gully Boy. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar and co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment, Gully Boy has released today on the occasion of Valentine's Day. Along with Ranveer and Alia, Gully Boy also stars actors like Kalki Koechlin and Sidhant Chaturvedi.

In her review for Indian Express, Film critic Shubhra Gupta has given the film 3.5 stars. Praising the controlled performance of Ranveer Singh as Murad and a sparkling performance by Alia Bhatt as Safeena, the film critic applauded the script written by Zoya Akhtar with Reema Kagti and whistle-worthy dialogues by Vijay Maurya. She added that Gully Boy also revolves around those that have been missing from the mainstream Bollywood films, mainly the minorities and those who are far removed from the privileges of urban wealthy India.

Bhavna Agarwal in her review for PinkVilla gave the film 4 stars and noted that along with powerful performances delivered by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Gully Boy rises a par above with a well-written script that is a social commentary. Praising Ranveer and Alia’s on-screen camaraderie, the film critic added that Sidhanth Chaturvedi stands out in the film.

Writing for TimesNow, Film critic Gaurang Chauhan has given the film 4 stars. In this review, the film critic noted that Gully Bioy is more about human relations, emotions and dynamics than being a story about underground rappers. With Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s brilliant performances, Zoya Akhtar’s nuanced direction, the film critic has said that Sidhant Chaturvedi stands tall with Ranveer Singh in the film and is surely going to go places.

