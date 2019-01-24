Gully Boy music album launch: The much-anticipated film of 2019, Alia Bhat and Ranveer Singh-starrer, Gully Boy has been making many headlines lately. This time is it because of its music album launch, where Alia was seen wearing a very classy green shimmery bodycon skirt, while she donned a multi-coloured off shoulder top.

Gully Boy music album launch: With days coming closer for the release of Alia Bhat and Ranveer Singh-starrer, Gully Boy, many fans and followers have been quite active on Alia’s and Ranveer’s Instagram page. Meanwhile the film has garnered a lot of attention, especially its music. While at the music launch of the film, which took place on Thursday, January 24, diva Alia decided to go all glamorous with grace and classiness.

She was seen wearing a very classy green shimmery bodycon skirt, while she donned a multi-coloured off shoulder top. Her messy hair and smirk on the face added more hotness to the photo. Media reports said her hair was done by Priyanka Borka. The diva looked way too cool. The official audio jukebox has already garnered a lot of attention. With that there are many expectations that the film will surely gain a lot of success and perform well at the office box.

The film is directed by Zoya Akhtar and is going to hit the silver screens on this upcoming Valentines Day, February 14. The music of the film is way too interesting and it clearly looks like Ranveer worked really hard for lip sing and learning those really cool hip-hop songs.

Earlier Ranveer Singh was seen with Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, which though made money but failed to win a lot of audience attention. It remains to be seen how Gully Boy would perform at the Box office.

