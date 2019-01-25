Gully Boy music launch highlights: As the Gully Boy fever continues to take social media by storm, the makers of the film held a music launch event last night in Mumbai. With Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, celebrities like Farhan Akhtar, Sacred Games actor Kubbra Sait and Shweta Bachchan Nanda were also spotted at the event. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is slated to hit the screens on February 14.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s latest release Gully Boy has captured the nerve of the youth of the nation- Music. Based on the life of Mumbai-based rappers, Gully Boy is not just ruling social media but also the hearts of the fans as it brings forth homegrown hip hop music at the forefront. The added on-screen charm and massive popularity of Ranveer and Alia is undoubtedly the icing on the cake.

After making everyone groove to the beats of Asli Hip Hop, Apna Time Aayega and Meri Gully Mein, the makers of the film organised a music event launch in Mumbai last night that brought not just the city but also social media to a halt. With the lead star cast and independent music artists, actors like Farhan Akhtar and Shweta Bachchan also marked their presence at the event. Meanwhile, Sacred Games actor Kubbra Sait was the host of the event.

For the musical night, Ranveer Singh once again charmed everyone with his quirky style statement in neon separates, silver bomber jacket and reflector sunglasses. Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, opted for a red off-shoulder top paired with a sequined green skirt.

Have a look at all the photos and videos from Gully Boy trailer launch:

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar and bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment, Gully Boy is slated for a theatrical release on the occassion of Valentine’s Day, i.e February 14. Along with Ranveer and Alia, Actor Kalki Koechlin will be seen essaying a prominent role in the film.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More