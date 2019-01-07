Gully Boy: After the trailer announcement of Gully Boy, the makers of the film have released a new poster featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar and bankrolled by Excel Entertainment, the trailer of the film will release on January 9. Scheduled to hit the screens on Valentine's Day, i.e February 14, Gully Boy is based on the street rappers of Mumbai. Check out the new poster of Gully Boy here-

After a spectacular stint in 2018 with films like Padmaavat, Simmba and Raazi, Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are all set to join hands for the upcoming film Gully Boy. Having released the teaser of the film as trailer announcement, the film is making all the right buzz before the trailer drops in on January 9. To raise excitement for the same, the makers of the film have released a new poster that features adorable chemistry between the leading pair.

Interestingly, it is the first time that Ranveer and Alia will be seen collaborating for a film. In the poster that has been released today, the duo can be seen cuddling the poster and look picture-perfect together. After an overwhelming response to the trailer announcement, the excitement for the trailer is on an all-time high.

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar and bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment, Gully Boy is scheduled to hit the screens on the occassion of Valentine’s Day on February 14, 2o19. Based on the street rappers of Mumbai, Gully Boy will feature Ranveer Singh in a completely different avatar from his previous releases.

