Along with Gully Boy, Ranveer and Alia will also be seen sharing the screen space in the upcoming film Takht.

The year 2019 will witness a fresh Bollywood pairing on-screen and that is none other than Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in Gully Boy. Scheduled to hit the theatrical screens on the occasion of Valentine’s Day i.e February 14, the film has been helmed by Zoya Akhtar and bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. After raising excitement among the audience by releasing the first poster of the film on the first day of the year, the makers have released two new posters of Gully Boy today and we could not be more excited.

In the first poster, both Ranveer and Alia can be seen dressed in a simple attire listening something on earphones with a intense look on their faces. The second poster that has been shared by the actors on their social media handles reveals Ranveer’s look from the him and introduces him as ‘the voice of the streets’.

Check out the posters shared by the makers of Gully boy team here:

Currently taking box office by storm with his latest release Simmba, Ranveer Singh will also be seen in upcoming films like 83 and Takht. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt will be seen in upcoming films like Brahmastra, Kalank and Takht.

Have a look at the poster that was released on New Year:

