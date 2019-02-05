Gully Boy new promo: Ranveer Singh took to his official Instagram handle to share the latest dialogue promo from his upcoming movie Gully Boy. In the video Ranveer can be seen sitting in his room with a notebook and thinking what does a rap mean and what does it compose of? The on-screen rapper has captioned his post with a hashtag Gully ka Chokra, the post has garnered 73k views in a span of just 11 minutes! The movie is set to hit theatres this February 14, 2019!

Gully Boy new promo: Over the past few weeks, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh keep on teasing their millions of fans with promos, clips from their upcoming movie Gully Boy which is set to hit theatres this February 14, 2019! Taking to their official Instagram handle a few minutes back Ranveer Singh disclosed another promo from the movie and we can’t wait to see more!

In the video Ranveer can be seen sitting in his room with a notebook and thinking what does a rap mean and what does it compose of? The on-screen rapper has captioned his post with a hashtag Gully ka Chokra, the post has garnered 73k views in a span of just 11 minutes! Take a look at the promo here:

The makers from past few weeks have been dropping singles after singles and we have to say that Ranveer Singh’s singing skills are impressive. And if you still haven’t heard some of the viral party anthems of the movie yet then you sure are living under a rock! In case you haven’t, here are the songs from the movie Gully Boy- Apna Time Aayega, Doori, and Asli Hip Hop. The movie has been directed by Zoya Akhtar and stars Kalki Koechlin in a pivotal role.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More