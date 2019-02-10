Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt screened their upcoming film Gully Boy on Sunday at the Berlin Film Festival. At the event, Ranveer Singh also sang his popular track Apna Time Aayega for the audience. The duo were joined with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and producer Ritesh Sidhwani at the event. The film is slated to hit the theatrical screens on the occasion of Valentine's Day, i.e February 14.

The much-anticipated film Gully Boy is making all the right buzz before the film hits the big screen this coming week. Amid high fanfare and excitement, Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt held the first screening of Gully Boy on Saturday at the Berlin Film Festival. The leading pair were joined by filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and producer Ritesh Sidhwani.

For the event, Ranveer Singh went all out to make a fashion statement and donned an animal-print blazer with a black suit. To complete his look, Ranveer opted for nerdy glasses and a wacky hairdo. Going the elegant way, Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, was seen looking absolutely gorgeous in a neon green side slit gown with no jewellery. To amp up her look, Alia opted for a dewy makeup with a low ponytail.

Ranveer Singh also took to his official Instagram account to share a photo in which he can be seen facing a massive crowd with his back towards the camera. In the videos that are going viral on social media, Ranveer can be seen singing his track Apna Time Aayega and entertaining the audience.

After the first screening of the film, film critics, as well as tweeple, are all praises for the film. Gully Boy marks the first collaboration of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt on the big screen. The film also stars Kalki Koechlin in a prominent role. Post Gully Boy, the duo will be seen in the upcoming film Takht that is slated for a release next year.

