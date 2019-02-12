One of the most awaited movies of the year, Gully Boy is buzzing all over. The film's big screening was recently organised at the Berlin International Film Festival 2019 and it received a bumping response at the event. Looking at all the hard-work Ranveer Singh has put into this film, anyone can think of it as his best performance ever. Well, at least the loud cheers at Berlinale reflected that.

Calling Gully Boy the most anticipated movie of the year won’t be wrong as the audience are eagerly waiting for it to release. One after another, Ranveer Singh is making everyone a fan of him. First with his role as Khilji in Padmavat and now being the savage Gully Boy. While we already knew that he is going to impress us all with his superb and energetic performance once again, the recent grand screening at Berlin gave us an assurance.

The response that the Gully Boy team received in the big Berlin International Film Festival 2019 was huge and bumper. Going on what is heard, Gully Boy has broken all records and got the loudest cheers ever at the Berlinale. Well, this was even validated by the artistic director of Toronto International Film Festival, Cameron Bailey as he took to his official Instagram account to post that he watched Gully Boy world premiere at the packed house and it was the biggest cheers he has heard in more than 20 years of his career at Berlinale.

Watched the GULLY BOY world premiere tonight in a packed house with @RanveerOfficial, @aliaa08 & @ZoyaAkhtarOff present. Biggest cheers I’ve heard in 20+ years at the Berlinale. pic.twitter.com/Lk8OUoA663 — Cameron Bailey (@cameron_tiff) February 10, 2019

Not just this, as per the first review of the movie, it is one of the most accomplished films of Zoya Akhtar with a musical rap theme which is all set to impress fans. With the powerful raps of Ranveer Singh as a slum Muslim guy with the tadka of Alia Bhatt being the bold girlfriend, the storyline is absolutely captivating.

