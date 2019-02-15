Gully Boy: Controversy queen Rakhi Sawant recently took to her official Instagram handle to share the news of her getting Ranveer Singh's name tattooed on her chest! The reason behind this is that Ranveer Singh at a show said that Rakhi Sawant is a rockstar and I love her! Ranveer Singh's movie Gully boy is going strong at the box office and has earned 16 crores in just a day.

Gully Boy: Ranveer Singh watch out! Rakhi Sawant got your name tattooed on her chest

Gully Boy: Drama queen Rakhi Sawant is back in news for getting a tattoo named after Ranveer Singh on her chest! Recently she took to her official Instagram handle to share a video of her getting Ranveer Singh’s name tattooed. She spent her Valentines day in a tattoo parlour talking about how much she loves gully Boy, Ranveer Singh. Well like us, you all would be wondering too why did she do this? Well a few days back when Ranveer Singh was promoting his movie Gully boy at Zee Cafe’s show Starry Nights 2. He asked the host who is the worst celebrity for an interview and he named Rakhi Sawant. Ranveer begged to differ and said Rakhi is a rockstar! I love you Rakhi. Yes! you read this right Ranveer Singh you really are a gem of a person.

Controversy queen was seen making headline last year where she accused Tanushree Dutta on Raping her and filing a defamation case for 25 paise! Moreover, for fame purposes, she went on saying that she is getting married to Deepak Kalal and shared her virginity certificate saying she is a virgin from both front and back! On the other hand, Gully Boy is going strong at the box office and has earned 16 crores in just a day!

