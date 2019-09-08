Gully Boy: Zoya Akhtar's film Gully Boy will now spread its street rap magic in Japan. The songs of the film got more than 200 million views on YouTube. The film Gully Boy has marked its successful presence in India. As per the reports, the film Gully Boy will release in Japan in October.

Gully Boy: Actor Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are currently riding high as their film Gully boy became the box office hit. The raw raps to streets of Mumbai slums have spread its talent magic all over the nation and now the film is all set to spread its ‘Gully’ magic in Japan, as per the reports the film Gully Boy will release in the month of October.

Talking about the release, Ranveer Singh expressed his happiness and said, he is very much delighted for the release in Japan, though he never visited Japan, he has heard many wonderful tales about the country and most importantly it is the land of the rising sun. Ranveer further added and said, its a proud moment for everyone, as our Bollywood film is now be going to showcase its street talent in Japan, and we all hope that film would be very much liked by the Japan audiences.

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh has lot many films in his career plate and for the year 2020, the dapper is all set to recreate his magic with the film 83. Ranveer till now in his career tenure has worked in more than 30 Bollywood films, from Bittoo Sharma to Alauddin Khilji he has done justice to every character he played and audiences also lauded him for his prowess acting. The dapper till now has won has bagged many awards like Best Actor for Padmaavat, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Band Baaja Baaraat, Bajirao Mastani, Simmba and many more to go.

