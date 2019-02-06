During the promotional event, Ranveer jumped into the crowd hoping that they will carry him like a rockstar, however, the unexpected jump left fans on the grounds, with a few sustaining injuries. The video of Ranveer's dive is now going viral with the Twitterati taking on Singh for his irresponsible act.

Gully Boy is set to release on February 14, 2019, and actor Ranveer Singh is all out to promote his film. Known by his energy and liveliness, Singh is leaving no stone unturned to promote his film. In this promotion race, Ranveer reached the recently concluded Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai for a promotional event, however, little did he knew, that his energy might prove injurious and dangerous for his fans.

During the promotional event, Ranveer jumped into the crowd hoping that they will carry him like a rockstar, however, the unexpected jump left fans on the grounds, with a few sustaining injuries. The video of Ranveer’s dive is now going viral with the Twitterati taking on Singh for his irresponsible act.

Check out a few Twitter reactions here:

WTF! Grow up Ranveer Singh and stop your childish antics. pic.twitter.com/S7wZ7x7huL — ہمالی (@Oxynom) February 5, 2019

First of all public make actors not actors make public. Treat actors as normal public why to treat them like different species. All are equal weather it is poor, rich, men, women etc.. he should apologise for the mistake he committed with all the women and men injured there. — Abdul Khader (@mkhader4u) February 5, 2019

He is living the dream- thats ok- dont kill others dream man — rajat singh (@jiturajat) February 5, 2019

this is so true. We call it "good energy" oh so crazy but this is dangerous and how! — Shreyass Rao (@shreyassrao) February 5, 2019

Har cheez me overacting — Nawaz Ali Shah (@thenawazali) February 5, 2019

Shit happens ! When you don't know how to present yourself. — Ishant Jain (@ishantj) February 5, 2019

Such cheap antics . Mature little bit .Abroad they keep their own people to catch them u could have used such precautions before getting into it — Jinoy (@Jinoy73694102) February 5, 2019

As for the movie, Ranveer Singh will be seen along with Alia Bhatt. The movie, directed by Zoya Akhtar has already made waves in the industry and is being touted as another blockbuster. Recently, another chip of the movie was shared by Ranveer Singh where he can be seen sitting in his room with a notebook and thinking what does a rap mean and what does it compose of? The on-screen rapper captioned his post with a hashtag Gully ka Chokra, and within hours the clip had 73k views.

The Gully Boy makers have dropped small clips from the movie to make a buzz before its release. However, it’s not the clips but the songs that have become viral party trends. In case you haven’t heard the songs, here are the songs from the movie Gully Boy- Apna Time Aayega, Doori, and Asli Hip Hop.

