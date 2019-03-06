Gully Beat's official app has just released the Human Trap Music- By D Cypher Available exclusively on the Gully Beat app. The app has reached new heights of popularity with Gully Boy stars Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi taking to social media to share videos of themselves rapping using the Gully Beat app.

Gully Beat, is continuing to generate a buzz around the film and digital industries of India, ever since its launch this month. The official app has just released the Human Trap Music- By D Cypher Available exclusively on the Gully Beat app. Recently, the pioneering official app of the hit Indian film Gully Boy that lets fans compose, record and share their own ‘Gully Rap’ tracks. The Gully Beat has emerged as a major success since its launch with over 50,000 installs on Android devices alone.

The app has reached new heights of popularity with Gully Boy stars Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi taking to social media to share videos of themselves rapping using the Gully Beat app. The stars were then followed by actors such as Ishaan Khattar, Vijay Varma, Nakul Sahdev and Mc Altaf who have also rapped with the Gully Beat app. Gully Beat is the must-have app for hip-hop and rap fans looking to prove their lyrical skills and become the voice of the streets. Inspired by the rise of Mumbai’s rappers, Gully Beat lets users create and discover freestyle raps and share with their friends and future rap stars across India from their device. All that users’ need is a beat and lyrics, with the app allowing them to express themselves through music.

The ground-breaking new app has launched at a pivotal moment for rap music in India, as artists increasingly gain recognition internationally and the new film Gully Boy propels the Mumbai rap scene to the big screen. The popularity of the film has been reflected in the popularity of the app which has seen strong growth in users with fans posting their raps to social media and sharing with each other.

The app lets users create a profile and create their own rapper name, compose a track in under a minute with access to the collection of beats sing along in a Karaoke mode as well as record new lyrics over the pre-existing beats and they can also share their compositions on social media platforms and with other artists in the area

The trailblazing app is a symbol of the way in which Indian cinema is embracing new ways of enhancing the film experience beyond the cinema through apps and other new digital media. With celebrity endorsements and over 50,000 installs within its first few weeks, there could be more interactive official apps to tie in with films on their way to follow Gully Beat’s success.

Gully Beat app is available to download for FREE now on iOS from the App Store and Android from Google Play.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment in association with Tiger Baby and this film on the underground rap movement in India and released across the country on 14th February.

